Frankie Edgar gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268

Frankie Edgar has made his prediction for the upcoming welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Edgar recently appeared on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast and reviewed UFC's next pay-per-view main event.

'The Answer' picked Kamaru Usman to beat Colby Covington, saying that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has significantly improved since the welterweight duo's initial outing at UFC 245.

Frankie Edgar said:

"I think Colby is a phenomenal fighter. His pace is secondary to just Usman, you know? You look at that last fight, it was very close and Usman got it done but I think since that fight Usman has even gotten better. Now he's with different teams, with Trevor Wittman. Looks like they've been [focusing on] striking a bit more and [Covington and Usman] didn't even touch upon wrestling. So, I think they're gonna [wrestle] this time around or they're gonna just gonna bang it out again, but I'll have to go with Usman."

After beating Colby Covington at UFC 245 via TKO, Kamaru Usman has defended his welterweight strap three more times.

The former NCAA Division II wrestler finished Gilbert Burns and defeated Jorge Masvidal twice, knocking out the Florida native in the second fight.

The first encounter between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman was considered one of the best fights of 2019. In a surprising turn of events, the two elite wrestlers did not secure a single takedown in the contest, keeping the fight standing throughout.

Watch the highlights of the first flight here:

Frankie Edgar previews Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler; picks 'The Highlight' to get his hand raised at UFC 268

Spark Sport @sparknzsport This UFC268 card is going to be insanity 👊



Usman vs. Covington 2

Namajunas vs. Zhang 2

Gaethje vs. Chandler



This Sunday, 3pm on Spark Sport Pay-per-view! This UFC268 card is going to be insanity 👊Usman vs. Covington 2Namajunas vs. Zhang 2Gaethje vs. Chandler This Sunday, 3pm on Spark Sport Pay-per-view! https://t.co/MeMBLHvl8x

Frankie Edgar also predicted the outcome of the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight.

'The Answer' picked Justin Gaethje to get his hand raised, although he stated that the fight is extremely close to make a solid prediction.

He said:

"I kind of said it. I said, 'it's a toss-up.' I'll go with Gaethje, man! The human highlight reel they call him. I think he'll get some crazy knockout [over Chandler]"

Watch Frankie Edgar's full interview with Mike Swick below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh