MMA News: Frankie Edgar to debut as a commentator at Brave Combat Federation's Brazil event

UFC veteran Frankie Edgar will debut as a commentator at Brave Combat Federation's event Brave 3, in Brazil.

Frankie Edgar has confirmed on the Luke Thomas show that he will be taking up the role of a commentator for the very first time. The UFC veteran will be in Brazil for the first time to make his presence felt at the ringside for Brave 3: Battle in Brazil.

Frankie Edgar had been associated with KHK MMA in the past and has also been a close friend of the founder of Brave Combat Federation, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Edgar (21-5-1) is a two-time UFC Featherweight title contender and a former UFC Lightweight champion.

The UFC veteran, who has completed his 10-year anniversary with the UFC has recently signed a six-fight UFC contract. He will be joined at the ringside by ace commentator Cyrus Fees for the event in Brazil.

Frankie Edgar was also in the news recently, as he exchanged social media messages with top contender Ricardo Lamas about a fight.

This was a fight that the fans could have gotten behind and supported as it would have created a natural challenger for the winner of the Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway title unification bout taking place at UFC 212 in June.

Despite the support that the fans have for this fight, it will not happen, as the UFC announced last week that Edgar would be taking on rising prospect and Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211.

Mohammed Shahid. President of Brave Combat Federation, stated the following:

“We are overwhelmed to welcome Frankie Edgar as our guest commentator. Our creative team always believed that explaining action through the perspective of a fighter will bring action closer and open a whole new perspective of experience for the audience. A veteran fighter giving his perspective through narration will be a way to go an extra mile in adding depth to the commentary. We tried this concept successfully at the previous editions of Brave with the amazing Jose “Shorty” Torres. Frankie Edgar is a longtime friend of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. It is an honor to welcome him to the historic city of Curitiba.”

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil will be the first international instalment of the Bahrain-based promotion, taking place on March 18th, in the city of Curitiba, Brazil.

Curitiba is a traditional martial arts hub in Brazil, being the home of the legendary Chute Boxe gym which has nurtured several legends of the sport such as Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, Maurício "Shogun" Rua, Fabrício Werdum etc.

