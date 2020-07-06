Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez in the works for UFC event in August

Frankie Saenz and Jonathan Martinez might clash at the 1st August event of the UFC.

Frankie Saenz and Jonathan Martinez might be clashing for a place in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night: Mendes v Saenz

Frankie Saenz and Jonathan Martinez will clash on the 1st August UFC card that is expected to take place at Las Vegas. The news was first reported by MMA Junkie. Saenz will be returning to competition after over a year having suffered a defeat back in March 2019 at the hands of Marlon Vera.

Frankie Saenz has had a long path to the UFC. He started MMA at the age of 29 back in 2009 and it took him five years to get to the UFC. After an impressive start in the organization of 3-0, Frankie Saenz soon took a hard turn south going on a three-fight losing streak, which included losses to Urijah Faber and Eddie Wineland.

Frankie Saenz did manage to bounce back with a pair of wins but Marlon Vera put a halt to that streak as well. A loss here, at the age of 39, could mean a lot of damage and probably the end of journey for Frankie Saenz.

On the other hand, Jonathan Martinez doesn't enter the fight on any different note when compared to Frankie Saenz. He too, like his opponent, just snapped a two-fight winning streak in a loss to Andre Ewell.

Just like Frankie Saenz he too hasn't had the best of the times in the UFC having gone 2-2 in his last four. This will be an important fight for him and he too might get axed if he loses here. This will make the fight very competitive.

After the addition of Frankie Saenz and Jonathan Martinez the fight card goes:

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Markus Perez vs. Eric Spicely

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Ketlen Vieira

Trevin Giles vs. Jun Yong Park

Ed Herman vs. Da Un Jung

Randy Brown vs. Vicente Luque

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia

Jonathan Martinez vs. Frankie Saenz