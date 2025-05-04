  • home icon
"Fraud checked" - MMA X explodes as Reinier de Ridder demolishes Bo Nickal via TKO at UFC Des Moines

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified May 04, 2025 06:08 GMT
Reinier de Ridder (right) beats Bo Nickal (left) at UFC Des Moines [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Reinier de Ridder (right) beats Bo Nickal (left) at UFC Des Moines [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Reinier de Ridder has just shocked the MMA world by defeating surging middleweight contender Bo Nickal via TKO in the second-round of their co-main event at UFC Des Moines.

Nickal came into this fight with a flawless professional MMA record of 7-0-0. In his previous outing, he cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Paul Craig at UFC 309. On the other hand, de Ridder only had two UFC fights under his belt before tonight's bout. In his previous outing, he submitted Kevin Holland in the first-round of their fight at UFC 311.

'RDR' displayed his well-rounded game as he secured a TKO victory over Nickal. In the second-round of their fight, he delivered a flurry of punches along the cage, and upon separation, landed a picture-perfect knee to the body that dropped Nickal to the canvas and prompted the referee to stop the fight.

Check out Reinier de Ridder's stoppage victory over Bo Nickal below:

The upset sparked fan reactions on the post. One X user commented:

"Finally fraud checked. In 'RDR' we trust."
Others commented:

"Nah man, f*ck the UFC for putting such a prospect against a two-time world champion."
"Upset? Who has Bo beaten?"
"Size matters. Bo was too small for this guy."
"Huge upset. Those knees were unstoppable."
"He is a quitter. Absolute garbage."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

'RDR' has now solidified himself as a legitimate contender to challenge for the middleweight title. On the other hand, Nickal needs to make the necessary adjustments to his game and fight his way to the top.

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
