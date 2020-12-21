Free-agent Anthony Pettis reveals plans for the future

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has revealed his plans for the future. Pettis competed in the final fight of his current UFC contract on last weekend's fight night event in Las Vegas.

Showtime ground his way to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory against Alex Morono in the promotion's final event of the year. Anthony Pettis now has two wins in 2020 and has ended the year on a positive note.

Pettis plans on carrying his excellent form forward to the next year, but he isn't sure if he will be fighting in the UFC or a different promotion. Following the recent expiry of his contract with the UFC, Anthony Pettis is now a free agent.

Anthony Pettis wants to compete with the best talent

Anthony Pettis recently spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto about what's next in his MMA career. Pettis said that he would consider his options once the UFC comes to him with a contract, whilst also maintaining that he isn't emotionally attached to the promotion.

However, Pettis added that he would love to continue fighting in the UFC because of the opportunity to compete with the most talented fighters around.

Video: Full backstage interview with Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis). Talk about tonight's win and his next move, after fighting out his UFC contract. https://t.co/7BTCQRjxYY — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 20, 2020

“I’m going to take the holidays off, man, honestly. That was the last fight of my UFC contract and I don’t know what’s going to happen, honestly. I’m kind of open to what they come back to me at. See, my little brother (Sergio Pettis) is out of the UFC now, and it’s of those things, I’m not attached to anything anymore. I’m taking these fights one fight at a time. My goal is to be the best version of myself. Obviously, the UFC is where the best guys are at, so I’d love to fight in this organization still, but we’ll see what happens. Contract negotiations are something that happens outside of my world. I have an agent to take care of that.”

The UFC has recently released some high-profile veterans, including the likes of Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva. However, they were on a bad run of form, whereas Anthony Pettis has two back to back wins in the welterweight division and clearly has a lot to offer to the promotion.

In case the UFC chooses to let go of him, Pettis may join his brother at Bellator.