"FREE BJ" - Fans react to footage of BJ Penn getting arrested on "harassment" charges weeks after claiming family was "murdered"

BJ Penn’s legal issues recently escalated following his arrest at his Hawaii residence. The former two-division UFC champion has come under increasing scrutiny after posting a series of disturbing videos that have alarmed fans and members of the MMA community over the past few months.

'The Prodigy' has been sharing videos on his Instagram in which he made shocking claims that he did not recognize his mother, Lorraine Shin, followed by allegations that she was "murdered" and replaced by a government operative as part of a vast conspiracy to steal his inheritance.

A video uploaded to Penn’s Instagram early Tuesday morning further fueled public concern. The footage, recorded by someone identified as 'Mr. Wristlock' Pete Greek Letsos showed Penn lying in bed while several police officers surrounded him.

He can be heard repeatedly asking why he was being taken into custody, with officers citing harassment. The standoff escalated until police forcibly removed him from the bed and placed him in handcuffs.

Fans responded to Penn’s arrest with mixed reactions, with some expressing serious worry for ‘The Prodigy’ while others questioned the motives of the individual who recorded the video.

One fan wrote:

"Whoever is recording seems like trouble. Most likely an ice smoker. How shady, asking him for money, who is this dude?"

Another wrote:

"FREE BJ."

Comments on BJ Penn's post on Instagram.

According to a recent update from the X MMA page Borrachinha Depot, Penn was arrested on charges of “Abuse of a family or household member: offensive physical contact.” The 46-year-old Hawaiian reportedly posted a $2,000 bail and was released, with a court appearance slated for May 27.

When Jared Gordon offered insight into cause of alarming BJ Penn videos

During a March interview with Home of Fight, Jared Gordon, who has personally battled heroin addiction, offered his perspective on BJ Penn’s troubling social media videos and claims.

Gordon referenced ‘The Prodigy’s’ past struggles with methamphetamine and indicated that these issues might be contributing to his unstable behavior once again:

"What I’ve heard in the past, from rumors and things that I have heard, he had methamphetamine abuse disorder. I’m sure he drinks and does other [things], smokes weed probably — he’s in Hawaii — but meth is huge out there, and the way he’s acting — the paranoia, the delusion — it just screams meth. So I had made a comment, 'sounds like meth,' and it got a lot of people's attention."

Check out Jared Gordon's comments below (2:27):

