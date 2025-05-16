FREE FULL FIGHT: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stuns in ONE Championship debut, snatches gold from Stamp Fairtex

Nearly five years ago, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made a thunderous debut in ONE Championship, instantly turning heads by going toe-to-toe with a fan-favorite superstar and walking away with the world title.

Ad

Rodrigues faced a daunting task in her maiden appearance under the promotion's banner, challenging then-reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Stamp Fairtex in the headliner of ONE: A New Breed, which was held before a spectator-less Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in August 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full fight uploaded by the world's largest martial arts organization on YouTube below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

At first, Stamp seemed to be in full control of the matchup, firing on all cylinders to dominate the early exchanges with crisp combinations and keeping Rodrigues a step behind.

However, the tide began to turn in a competitive third frame as Rodrigues found her rhythm and upped her output. By the championship rounds, the Brazilian had seized the momentum, repeatedly landing punishing knees and elbows in the clinch that wore Stamp down.

Ad

As the final bell rang, it was clear Rodrigues had taken over the fight down the stretch. She was rewarded with a majority decision, marking a stunning upset and crowning her as the new ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues booked for world title defense in ONE Fight Night 32 headliner

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will try to keep her grip on the coveted ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship when she reports for duty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Ad

There, the Brazilian vixen will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against Israel's Shir Cohen in a scheduled five-round encounter, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free via Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.