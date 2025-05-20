FREE FULL FIGHT: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues topples Janet Todd in champion-versus-champion clash in Singapore

Before Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reports for duty next month, ONE Championship has taken a moment to revisit the defining victory of her prizefighting career.

That moment came in the co-headliner of ONE Fight Night 8 in March 2023 when Rodrigues squared off against American sensation Janet Todd in a high-stakes ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title unification bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Watch the full fight uploaded by the world's largest martial arts organization on YouTube below:

While Rodrigues ultimately emerged victorious, the path to triumph was anything but easy. Todd — the then-ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion — opened strong, dictating the early tempo with crisp combinations and sharp counterpunches that secured her the driver's seat in the first two rounds.

But in the third frame, Rodrigues began to shift the momentum, launching a ferocious offensive surge marked by her trademark elbow shots.

As the encounter entered the championship rounds, the Brazilian vixen pulled away decisively, battering "J.T." in the clinch with slicing knee and punishing elbows.

By the final bell, Rodrigues had left no doubt on the scorecards, earning a well-deserved unanimous decision win to be proclaimed as the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends world title in ONE Fight Night 32 main event

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns to action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 to defend her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

There, the Brazilian heroine is slated to go head-to-head with Israeli striker Shir Cohen in a scheduled five-round duel, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on Prime Video.

