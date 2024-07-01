FREE FULL FIGHT: American rising star Luke Lessei cooks up a storm in thrilling win over Eddie Abasolo

Every rising star is looking for an opportunity to get into a heated encounter with the very best and come out on top, which ONE Muay Thai sensation Luke Lessei was able to do this past February at ONE Fight Night 19.

Staring across him inside the Circle then was Filipino-American star Eddie Abasolo, who claimed a superb knockout victory over Niclas Larsen in his second bout under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

'Silky Smooth' entered the fight with the height disadvantage but sought to overcome it by picking his shots against Lessei from a distance while also utilizing his footwork to keep Lessei on his toes.

'The Chef' dropped the Filipino-American to the mat with a sharp right hook early in round two, but 'Silky Smooth' responded in kind with a left hand from nowhere to even up the knockdown count to close out the action-packed second frame.

Watch Luke Lessei and Eddie Abasolo's high-level chess match below, as posted by ONE on YouTube.

When it was all said and done, Lessei's insane comeback in round three had the judges awarding him the win via split decision.

Luke Lessei going all-out in training camp for July 5 tilt

The Dubuque Martial Arts Group product will feature in a brutal featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday, July 5, against hard-hitting French star Bampara Kouyate inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the danger presented by Kouyate's high-level striking ability, the 28-year-old is determined to keep his momentum going, as evidenced by his intense effort in training camp.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

