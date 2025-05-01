FREE FULL FIGHT: American superstar Kade Ruotolo lights up Manila in first defense of lightweight submission grappling title

Nearly three years ago, Kade Ruotolo had to dig deep in his first defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship, going the full distance against a formidable opponent.

Known for his aggressive, finish-seeking style, the American phenom faced a rare test in Matheus Gabriel during their co-main event clash at ONE on Prime Video 5, held in front of a packed Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, in December 2022.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

Gabriel proved to be a tough puzzle to solve, forcing Ruotolo to outwork him at every exchange until the 10-minute time limit expired.

Ruotolo's dynamic movement presented constant problems for Gabriel, who repeatedly pulled guard in an attempt to neutralize the defending world champion's pace.

Despite Gabriel's efforts, Ruotolo unleashed a flurry of submission attempts throughout the matchup — including a near-fight-ending kneebar — that kept the pressure from start to finish.

In the end, all three judges awarded Ruotolo the unanimous decision victory, allowing him to retain his coveted world title.

After dominating the division singlehandedly, Ruotolo shifted his focus to mixed martial arts, where he currently holds a 3-0 record — with all victories coming by way of submission.

Kade Ruotolo accompanies twin brother at ONE Fight Night 31

Kade Ruotolo will be stepping out of the spotlight to support his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, in the latter's defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

This happens in the co-headliner of ONE Fight Night 31, where Tye is slated to stake his 26 pounds of gold against Canadian challenger Dante Leon.

The U.S. primetime spectacle will emanate live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2, and fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

