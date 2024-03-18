FREE FULL FIGHT: Angela Lee pulls off rare anaconda choke in crafty submission finish over Istela Nunes

There are a handful of metrics for fans to decide on whether a fighter can be considered a full-blown legend in the world of combat sports, and the most important one is how they performed against the very best.

Many fans were already viewing Angela Lee, the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, as a certified legend of the sport thanks to her eye-catching outings early on in her career.

Included in her body of work was her May 2017 showing against Istela Nunes at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes, which marked her second defense of the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship.

'Unstoppable' was entering the bout on a seven-fight winning streak with no plans of letting an upset happen, as she immediately got to work once the bell rang.

Lee's superb grappling was a major component of her offense and was able to find the breakthrough late in the middle of the second round by cinching in a gnarly anaconda choke, inevitably forcing the Brazilian to tap out.

See the full fight below:

Lee retired from the sport with 11 wins in 14 matches and successfully defended the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship five times.

Angela Lee earns 2nd-degree black belt in BJJ

Though she has stepped away from the ONE circle following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria Lee, she has since committed her time to her non-profit organization, Fightstory, with the goal of promoting a holistic journey to wellness for people from all walks of life.

That does not mean that she has completely stopped from pursuing her combat sports passion, though.

Just last month, the former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion shared on Instagram that she had been promoted to a second-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), further growing her legendary status in the eyes of fans all over the world.