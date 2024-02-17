“Couldn’t be more honored” - Women’s MMA legend Angela Lee rises to 2nd-degree black belt in BJJ

Angela Lee released a heartfelt statement on social media after receiving her second-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

Lee last fought in September 2022, when she attempted to become a two-division world champion by dethroning Xiong Jing Nan. Unfortunately for ‘Unstoppable,’ Xiong proved too much and secured a unanimous decision win to deny the former 6x ONE women’s atomweight MMA queen.

The Singaporean-American hasn’t fought since losing against Xiong, but not because of their fight result. In December 2022, Lee revealed her 18-year-old younger sister, Victoria Lee, who also fought under the ONE banner, had tragically passed away.

Lee later revealed she was officially retired from combat sports. Since then, the women’s MMA legend has started a non-profit organization called FightStory and continues to train in a decreased capacity.

‘Unstoppable’ recently announced she was awarded her second-degree BJJ black belt by saying this on Instagram:

“Yesterday was truly a perfect day. It's not often that I train in the gi but yesterday Bruno promoted me to 2nd degree black belt and I couldn't be more honored 🥋🖤 To top it off, we had a perfect family date night at @sanpaolo_pizzaandwine a new Brazilian pizza restaurant in town and it was so good! 🇧🇷🍕I love you @bpucci and this beautiful life that we've created together 😘”

What is Angela Lee’s professional MMA record?

Angela Lee first fought under the ONE Championship banner in May 2015 when she made her professional MMA debut. Lee quickly became the face of the women’s atomweight MMA division by winning eight consecutive fights, including four wins for the world title of her weight class.

Since then, Lee has fought the best fighters in ONE women’s MMA history, including Stamp Fairtex AND Xiong Jing Nan. The Singaporean-American retired with a professional MMA record of 11-3, including nine wins inside the distance.