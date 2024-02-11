“Inspire, heal and unite” - MMA legend Angela Lee feels the love following FightStory’s kick-off event in Hawaii

Angela Lee reflected on the success of her non-profit organization’s kick-off event in Hawaii.

In September 2023, the combat sports world came together to support Lee after she announced her retirement from fighting. The six-time ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion decided to step away after the tragic death of her 17-year-old sister, Victoria Lee.

Lee is dedicating her time and effort to a non-profit organization she started, called FightStory. The 27-year-old hopes to improve the mental and physical wellness of people worldwide struggling in varying walks of life.

FightStory recently held its first event in Hawaii, and Lee reflected on the night in an extended message on Instagram that featured the following quote:

“INSPIRE, HEAL & UNITE These are the three words in our mission statement and they are the perfect description of the energy that was felt in our launch event last night. The success of our event was a team effort and would not be possible without each team member and their heart for our organization.”

Lee continued:

“For everyone who attended and supported this event, thank you! Our mission is sacred and we need our community's support if we want to see change. Let's continue to fight the good fight together and champion this movement of mental health!”

Take a look at Angela Lee's full statement below:

Did Christian Lee also retire from MMA with Angela Lee?

Angela Lee’s brother, Christian Lee, is a two-division MMA world champion under the ONE Championship banner. ‘The Warrior’ hasn’t fought since defeating Kiamrian Abbasov in Nov. 2022 to focus on recovering from the tragic passing of Victoria Lee.

Lee holds the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles, and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the champ-champ is gearing up for a return to the Circle soon. Although nothing has been confirmed, ‘The Warrior’ is expected to defend his crowns in 2024.

The youngest fighter in the Lee family, Adrian Lee, has also recently signed with ONE.