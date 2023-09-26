“Future world champ in the making” - Christian Lee lauds younger brother Adrian for successful title defense

The pipeline of MMA talent is not short in the Lee family, as their youngest member, Adrian Lee, has already shown his potential to be a future world champion after defending his amateur Toughman Hawai’i Pankration title. It was his first title defense since winning the belt in December 2022 via a second-round submission finish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmThwimu3Vi/?img_index=1

Adrian’s older brother, Christian Lee, who is the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion, has praised the young phenom for carving out a unanimous decision victory against the tough challenge of Eric Cortez. This achievement was posted by ‘The Warrior’ on his Instagram account, saying:

“Last night my bro @adrianleemma defended his Toughman Hawai’i Pankration title against a tough opponent in Eric Cortez. He dominated the striking over 5 rounds to keep his title. Look up toughmanhawaii on YouTube to catch the fight. Future world champion in the making.”

Adrian was the first fighter in the Lee siblings to compete in any MMA bout since the passing of their sister, Victoria, on December 26, 2022. Angela last fought in September 2022 against ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan but received a unanimous decision defeat.

Christian, meanwhile, scored a fourth-round TKO finish over Kiamrian Abbasov to become the latest two-division world champion in ONE Championship.

If he continues this undefeated run, the 17-year-old Adrian might see himself competing inside the Circle in no time and earning a roster spot under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

This incredible combat sports achievement of the family is mainly credited to Ken and Jewelz Lee, who molded their children to become elite martial artists by using their Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and Hapdosool background.