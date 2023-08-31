“The true heart of a champion” - Christian Lee earns massive love from fans in gritty welterweight world title win

Christian Lee earned the love and respect of fans around the world following his stunning fourth-round knockout against Kiamrian Abbasov to capture his second ONE world title.

Three months removed from reclaiming the ONE lightweight world championship in a dominant performance against South Korean standout Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160, Christian Lee returned to the Circle for a scrap with the promotion’s welterweight world champion, Kiamrian Abbasov, at ONE on Prime Video 4.

The two men delivered a back-and-forth barnburner that ultimately saw Lee emerge victorious in the penultimate round, though it didn’t come without a fair amount of adversity.

Capturing his second world championship whilst delivering a Fight of the Year contender, fans were quick to heap praise on ‘The Warrior’ on social media.

“Lee’s head is made of iron”

“The true heart of a champion”

“The fact that he survived that is absurd, i hope his chin is okay for future fights though”

“Bro is tough!”

“Wata awesome warrior champ! Ate some mayjah bombs! Shook em off and came back strong!!

“One of the best yet”

With 17 career wins under the ONE banner and two world titles in his possession, Christian Lee is one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers, carrying an incredible 94% finish rate that includes 12 knockouts and four wins by way of submission.

During his run, ‘The Warrior’ has fought and defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Shinya Aoki, Dagi Arslanaliev, the late Iuri Lapicus, and Timofey Nastyukhin.

Currently, Christian Lee is sidelined following the tragic loss of his little sister and budding ONE Championship prospect Victoria Lee. ‘The Warrior’ previously confirmed that he plans to return to the Circle in 2024 to resume his reign as a two-division world champion.