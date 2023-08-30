Mikey Musumeci will look for “technical finish” over “bigger” Shinya Aoki

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will need to rely on his technique more than ever in his upcoming fight.

The 135-pound Italian-American BJJ superstar will put the most basic principle of jiu-jitsu to the test when he steps back inside the ring – can the smaller man subdue the bigger man in a grappling exchange simply with better technique?

Musumeci is set to face multiple-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese legend Shinya ‘Tobikan Judan’ Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a previous interview, Musumeci said he is sharpening his tools even more now in preparation for his dangerous opponent.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I’m on this path where I want to have the most technical finishes that I can, where I use my body to the maximal way to get the amount of leverage I need to finish a guy bigger than me.”

Musumeci has beaten some of the biggest names in ONE Championship so far since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization in April of 2022, most recently ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 earlier this month.

If he can beat Aoki, who could outweigh him by as much as 50 pounds, it would certainly be an amazing feather in his cap.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

