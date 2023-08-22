Mikey Musumeci on Mark Zuckerberg’s dedication to MMA: “He has a cage in his backyard”

The much-rumored billionaire MMA showdown between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla chief Elon Musk has captivated the entire world. The two tech moguls have gone back and forth on social media over the past couple of months, expressing their willingness to meet in the cage for a once-in-a-lifetime showdown.

While Musk certainly has the advantage in sheer size and strength, many feel Zuckerberg has better technical fighting skills. This includes reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci, who is close friends with Zuckerberg and often trains with him in jiu-jitsu.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Zuckerberg told reporters just how serious Zuckerberg is about his martial arts training.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“We talk frequently. We are always texting each other. And he's texting me this picture of this cage in his backyard. Growing up in New Jersey, we have trampolines and stuff like that in our backyard, right? So it has that vibe. And I'm like, What the hell but it's a cage. The f*ck? But it shows. Because the type of person Mark is, is anything he does, he does 100%, right? He doesn't half-ass anything. So he's into MMA, so he's gonna put a fucking cage in his backyard.”

That being said, Musumeci thinks that if Zuckerberg and Musk do eventually make good on their fight and hash things out in the cage, the Meta CEO will win because he’s more dedicated to his craft.

Musumeci added:

“It's scary, though. Like, this guy is so smart. Right? Like, like, like it's gonna be it's so interesting to see him keep improving. 100% and I think he can win.”

Will this crazy fight actually happen? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates.