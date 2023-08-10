Mikey Musumeci reveals thoughts about whether his fights are ‘exciting enough’ always bothers him

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is one of the most technically sound grapplers on the planet. Pound-for-pound, there’s no denying the Italian-American is among the very best.

However, that doesn’t seem to be enough for the 27-year-old phenom. In addition to being the sport’s best, Musumeci also wants to be the most exciting.

In the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interviews last week, Musumeci talked about his performance in his latest world title defense, and if it pleased the fans in attendance.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I'm just happy that the match was okay and there was a finish. And I'm always scared like, was it exciting enough? Was it boring? So I think it was okay.”

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci successfully retained his gold by tapping out ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks last Friday.

The two met in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and was aired on Amazon Prime Video on August 4th.

What’s next for Musumeci? He is rumored to be facing ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson next, when ONE Championship heads to Qatar. Although this fight has yet to be made official.

