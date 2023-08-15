Chatri Sityodtong: “Elon is doing bicep curls at the office while Mark is fighting people in his backyard cage”

The entire world is abuzz with excitement over a potential mixed martial arts spectacle, pitting a pair of billionaire tech moguls, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, against each other in the cage.

The hypothetical superfight, which is nearly a reality, has garnered massive interest from mainstream media, and attention from the two biggest martial arts organizations on the planet, the UFC and ONE Championship.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, in particular, has offered his promotion to host the blockbuster event, but he isn’t holding his breath for it to actually happen due to one big reason. He doesn’t think Musk really wants to fight Zuckerberg.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said Musk is displaying the behavior of someone who does not want to fight for real.

The Thai-Japanese entrepreneur said:

“I could be wrong, but my gut is that Elon is bluffing that he wants to fight Zuck. If he really wanted to fight Mark, he wouldn’t be making up all these conditions, excuses, and stipulations. Elon is doing bicep curls at the office while Mark is fighting people in his backyard cage.”

In the odd case that this fight does push through, however, Sityodtong said he sees it going towards Zuckerberg’s favor. He added:

“The martial arts community is small. Consensus from folks who have trained with either or both men is that Mark is way ahead of Elon in terms of technical abilities, fitness, training regimen, etc.”

Could we potentially see Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk in ONE Championship’s circle? That would be a truly amazing sight.