Mark Zuckerberg threatens to move on from mega fight in response to Elon Musk leaking DMs 

The Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg potential mega fight saga has seemingly taken a severe turn. Musk and Zuckerberg have been teasing a potential cage fight since challenging each other during an online spat in June.

While UFC president Dana White initially guaranteed that both parties are serious, things haven't moved forward since, apart from bizarre back-and-forths on Twitter. However, at least one-half of the potential freak show appears to be really serious about it.

Mark Zuckerberg, who has been training in BJJ since the pandemic, recently proposed a date for the fight in August which Musk snubbed citing a potential need for surgery. The Meta CEO has threatened to move on from the matchup if Musk doesn't get serious about it. The 39-year-old wrote:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Elon Musk leaks 'practice match' offer DMs with Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's threat to pull out from a potential fight against Elon Musk came in response to the Tesla chief leaking some DMs they exchanged. Musk proposed a practice match at Zuckerberg's house next week while admitting that a 'bout' with AI scientist Lex Fridman is the only practice he has had in recent times.

Zuckerberg, to his credit, dismissed the idea while urging Musk to stop hyping the idea of a potential clash if it isn't likely to come to fruition. Musk wrote:

"Wanna do a practice bout at your house next week?"

Mark Zuckerberg responded:

"If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you're ready to compete...I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."

Elon Musk unfortunately did not show any change of attitude towards the fight at least in the next couple of messages. He continued:

"I will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Let's fight in your Octagon. I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."

