Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to undergo drug testing for $1 Billion Colosseum fight, says Dana White

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have teased a mixed martial arts bout against one another. Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White has expressed his interested in promoting the bout.

The promotional frontman recently appeared on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson'. He revealed that he has had conversations with the Ministers of Culture in Italy discussing the Roman Colosseum as a potential venue for the bout, which he estimates to bring in $1 billion in revenue. MMA Orbit shared the news, tweeting:

"🚨| Dana White has said that he held a meeting with the Minister of Culture in Italy regarding holding the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. White also says both fighters would be drug tested for the bout. White predicts the fight would make a billion in revenue. [per Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson]"

Fans responded by sharing their reactions to the update. @ranbogg claimed:

"This is legendary"

@Shak_Fu of CBS Sports used White's words against him, stating:

"I'm relieved Dana is taking this so seriously. It's not a gimmick fight after all"

@Beardtimusprim1 speculated that fans would not purchase the fight:

"Everyone is streaming this free."

@_PiggyPie questioned the crowd size:

"So a very small live audience? Well, it would be an interesting venu."

@GreatRajsel suggested that the two will never fight:

"Still don't believe the fight will happen lol"

@frontkicked and @T_Cogo both accused White of being dishonest:

"Dana likes to talk a lot, but there are promotions out there actually doing cool stuff like this. Pictured are FNC 12, Hexagone 8 and Hexagone 10."

"He also said he purchased an island to hold UFC events during the pandemic. Guess what didn't happen..."

@based_Sfm does not want either business mogul to be drug tested:

"Booo don’t drug test, make them both fight juiced to the gills"

Dana White discusses Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's combat background

Dana White recently appeared on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' where he discussed the potential mixed martial arts bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The UFC President discussed both business moguls fighting background, stating:

"Zuckerberg takes this s**t very seriously. He is a huge UFC fan, he trains and - he's an MMA fan, I should say... Elon grew up doing Judo. He's a legit Judo guy. Legit Judo guy."

It remains unclear if the bout will come to fruition, however, neither Musk or Zuckerberg have wavered in their willingness to face one another. White shared that he would stack the card, which would likely elevate the level of interest among fight fans.