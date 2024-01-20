“It just makes me human” – Angela Lee says she’s not ashamed of revealing her mental health struggles

Former reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee says she isn’t afraid of baring her soul for the world to see.

The Singaporean-American mixed martial arts icon announced her retirement from professional competition in September of 2023 after sharing bits and pieces of her personal life that went down a tragic path.

In December of 2022, Lee’s younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee, took her own life a day after Christmas. Angela and her younger brother Christian, also a ONE world champion, immediately put their careers on pause and stepped away from the limelight.

Months later, Lee resurfaced and shared Victoria’s story, as well as her own suicide attempt many years ago.

Speaking candidly on the Keep It Aloha podcast, Lee talked about being empowered to share her ordeal.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I am a very open and bubbly person but I think there's just understanding. There's so many different parts of a person and it's okay to have that. I'm not ashamed of those parts of me, it just makes me human.”

Lee vacated her world title just moments before the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, where Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex defeated South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee to become the new ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee fights for mental health in honor of fallen sister through Fightstory

With her MMA career firmly in the rearview mirror, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has chosen to champion a much greater cause. Following her retirement, the 27-year-old announced that she had put up her own non-profit organization, Fightstory. The non-profit was created in honor of Victoria.

Fightstory aims to help people, especially fellow athletes, who struggle with depression and suicide.

If you’d like to learn more about Fightstory, visit the organization’s official Instagram.