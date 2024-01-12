“Honoring our past” – Angela Lee says Fightstory is about acknowledging traumatic experiences and learning to find inner peace

At just 27 years of age, it is fascinating to see just how much knowledge former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has amassed in her professional fighting career.

Of course, it goes without saying that Lee’s story is far from mundane. She became the youngest mixed martial arts world champion in history when she won the inaugural atomweight world title in 2016, and then went on to defend the belt multiple times against top-flight opposition until finally relinquishing the strap in 2023.

Recently, Lee has decided to focus on her non-profit organization, FightStory, which fights for a very special cause. Because of her past experiences in life and in the cage, Lee is in a fantastic position to help those in need.

Speaking in a guest appearance on the Keep It Aloha podcast, Lee talked about what her organization aims to do.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“The two main things for Fightstory that I want to represent are honoring our past experiences and the stories that we've been through. But also to take a proactive approach to advocating mental wellness, to educating and informing the community about what we can do to better take care of ourselves mentally and physically.”

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee battles depression and suicide through Fightstory

Former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee retired from professional mixed martial arts competition in September of 2023 after spending months on hiatus and out of the public eye.

Lee and her family, including reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee, mourned the tragic death of her younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee, who took her own life in December of 2022.

FightStory was established in honor of Victoria and aims to help people, especially athletes, who are dealing with thoughts of depression and suicide.