“The greatest battle is with yourself” – Angela Lee on the biggest realization she learned from her decorated MMA career

Former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee looked back on years of dominance in a fantastic mixed martial arts career.

The 27-year-old Singaporean-American superstar based out of Hawaii hung up her gloves for good in late 2023, choosing instead to focus on her non-profit organization, FightStory, in honor of her late sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee.

Speaking on the Keep It Aloha podcast in a recent guest appearance, Lee shared the biggest realization she had from her decorated MMA career, and that the hardest fight is the one in your head.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I feel like we all do overthink sometimes. We always do this. Actually, just the other day, I posted about this. Like as a fighter, the greatest battle you're going to have isn't with an opponent standing in front of you. It's with yourself, and I think that you know the mind is so powerful, so strong and I don't know if you heard the saying, ‘What you think, becomes what you feel. What you feel becomes like what you do’ and you know so forth.”

Wise words coming from a grizzled veteran of the fight game. Lee was in the biggest fights in ONE Championship and came out on top.

Needless to say, Lee acknowledges the difficulty of being a professional fighter. She added:

“So I think that learning how to strengthen your mind, learning how to teach your mind that when you're going through when you're thinking certain things, when you're going down a dark path redirecting, it's a lot easier said than done.”

What’s next for Angela Lee?

The 27-year-old former ONE women’s atomweight queen is fully focused on FightStory, which aims to help people, especially martial arts athletes, deal with depression and suicide.

FightStory was launched in September of 2023, months after the tragic passing of Victoria Lee, who tragically took her own life a day after Christmas in 2022.