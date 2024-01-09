“It's a daily thing trying to keep in mind” – Angela Lee admits she’s struggling to stay consistent with her workouts after retirement

Former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and now the recently retired ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee admits that walking away from the fight game has made it very difficult for her to stay motivated to stay in shape.

A self-confessed foodie, Lee was notorious for ballooning in weight when she didn’t have a fight scheduled. She admitted in recent interviews that training for a fight and training for health are two very different but equally important things.

Speaking candidly on the Keep It Aloha podcast, Lee said that working out is a daily struggle to stay motivated but that keeping physically fit is a key to good mental health.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I'm not there yet, you know. I still like have days or weeks where I get so caught up in work and I just keep myself really busy that I'm like, ‘Oh I didn't have time to like work out this week’ or I didn't really make it a priority so it's a daily thing trying to keep that in mind.”

Of course, when she’s on, she’s on. Lee was one of the most talented, most disciplined MMA fighters at the height of her powers, and now it’s only a matter of finding that fire within to keep herself healthy.

Angela Lee champions depression and suicide victims with FightStory

ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee decided to hang up her gloves for good in September of 2023, when she retired from the sport of MMA to focus on her non-profit organization, FightStory.

FightStory was created in honor of Lee’s late sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee, who tragically passed away in late 2022 after she had committed suicide.

Now, the former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion is using FightStory as a way to help people who are dealing with depression and suicide.