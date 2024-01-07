“I can have that outlet” – Angela Lee says grappling and working out is still part of her regimen after retirement

You can’t take the fight out of the fighter. Recently retired former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee may have put her professional fighting career behind her. But she still continues to hone her skills to this day, working on all aspects of her game to stay in shape and keep healthy.

Lee was one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship history, with a reign that lasted nearly a decade.

She won the inaugural atomweight gold in 2016 with a victory over veteran Mei Yamaguchi in Singapore, and went on to defend the belt successfully five times until she decided to relinquish the belt in late 2023, just months following the tragic death of her younger sister, fellow ONE athlete Victoria Lee.

But despite walking away from the spotlight and a wildly successful mixed martial arts career, Lee says martial arts is still important to her and remains at the core of her being.

On the Keep It Aloha podcast in a recent interview, Lee detailed her current training regimen and said:

“So I still train my husband and I have a gym here in Waipio called United BJJ Hawaii, so I still do grappling and try to do it one to two times a week. Other than that, try to get back into maybe running or lifting weights or just finding something that when I do it, I feel good doing it and happy and I can have that outlet and that's kind of what's most important.”

Angela Lee now heads non-profit organization FightStory

In honor of her late sister, Victoria, Lee has established non-profit organization FightStory, where she spends the majority of her time helping people who suffer with thoughts of depression and suicide, especially other athletes.

By sharing her family’s story, Lee is hoping to reach out to people in need of assistance and make a difference in the world.