Angela Lee says she and sister Victoria were both ‘hiding their pain’ over the years

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion and ONE Championship legend ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee now understands that the very same struggles she had with her fighting career, were shared by her late sister, ‘The Prodigy’ Victoria Lee.

Victoria tragically passed away last December 2022, after taking her own life in a suicide, a day after Christmas. The harrowing ordeal sent the Lee family into darkness, as Angela, her brothers Christian and Adrian, parents Ken and Jewelz, and everyone close to them were hit hard by the tragedy.

Angela, who was one of the best MMA fighters in the world at the time, has had her fair share of struggles and pressures. The 27-year-old believes that now that Victoria has passed, her little sister likely faced similar pressures to perform.

Speaking on a guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Angela shared her deepest thoughts on the tragic passing of Victoria.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I had a close and loving family, I did. But while there was so much love there, it still wasn't a safe place for me to express my feelings and what I was going through and I feel like there are so many people out there that are very good at hiding the struggles and the pain that they're going through you just never know that was the case for me and that was the case for me and my sister."

Angela Lee honors sister Victoria Lee through FightStory

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee was one of ONE Championship’s most dominant world champions. But now, the 27-year-old legend has chosen to champion a completely different, albeit even more important cause.

Lee established her non-profit organization, FightStory, in honor of her late sister Victoria. FightStory aims to help people suffering from depression and the effects of suicide.