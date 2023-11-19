“They were really close” – Angela Lee says she is ‘trying to keep’ memory of late Victoria Lee alive for daughter Ava Marie

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee says she is doing her absolute best to keep the memory of her late sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee, alive for her daughter Ava Marie.

Victoria tragically took her own life in December 2022, committing suicide a day after Christmas, which sent the Lee family’s world crashing. Angela, her brother reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee, younger sibling Adrian Lee, and parents Ken and Jewelz have been in mourning since.

Lee says her daughter Ava Marie and Victoria were very close, and that the two shared an incredible bond for the little time they spent together. It’s that very memory that Lee says she wants to share with Ava Marie when she grows older.

Speaking on a guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Lee talked about Victoria’s relationship with her daughter.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“Victoria was actually Ava’s godmother, and she was young, you know. But she was honored to have that title (of being a godmother) and they were very close. Right now, I’m trying my best to keep the memory of Victoria alive for Ava.”

Lee announced her official retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts in an emotional passing of the torch ceremony at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video last September 30th.

At the event, Thai phenom Stamp Fairtex defeated South Korean veteran ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title, with Lee herself crowning the new queen of the division.

Lee then announced that she had established a non-profit organization, FightStory, in honor of Victoria, which aims to help people suffering from depression and loss through suicide.

Though Lee says she will undoubtedly miss her days competing in the world’s largest martial arts organization, the 27-year-old is proud to continue Victoria’s legacy through her work in helping others through FightStory.