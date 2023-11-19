Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee recently reflected on her time with late sister Victoria Lee.

The 18-year-old ONE Championship athlete tragically passed away last December. Victoria took her own life a day after Christmas in 2022, sending the Lee family into immense grief.

Now that Angela has come to terms with the harrowing ordeal, the 27-year-old ONE Championship icon says she is at peace with what happened.

Speaking on a guest appearance on The Aloha Hour podcast, Angela talked about her relationship with Victoria and said that she tried her best to take care of her younger sibling.

‘Unstoppable’ recounted:

“You can go back and so many times I try and think about things that could have been better, things that should have been done. And for me, I felt almost like a mom to Victoria. We're eight years apart so I was always trying my best to just look out for her.”

Angela and Victoria were as close as siblings could be, and were each other’s chief sparring partners. The two built an inseparable bond throughout the years training together, not just as sisters but also as equals in the cage.

Angela spent months in hiatus, but recently resurfaced last September at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video in Singapore. She officially announced her retirement in an emotional passing of the torch ceremony.

That evening, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex became the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion. She defeated South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee via a devastating body-shot knockout.

Angela Lee has chosen to leave her professional fighting career behind to pursue a different path. The Singaporean-American superstar has established her own non-profit organization, FightStory, which aims to help those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts.