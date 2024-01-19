“We all have battles that we're facing daily” – Angela Lee proud that Fightstory’s mission has been well received by fellow fighters

Former reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, now happily retired from professional competition, is focused on helping others with her non-profit organization, Fightstory.

Fightstory was established in honor of Lee’s younger sister Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee, who tragically passed away in December of 2022 after taking her own life. Today, Lee is focused on helping people, especially fellow martial arts athletes, who are dealing with depression and suicide.

Lee’s cause has been well-received by fellow athletes, as other ONE Championship stars have thrown support behind the organization. ‘Unstoppable’ says she has been grateful for all the positive comments and the support.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on the Keep It Aloha podcast, Lee talked about Fightstory and her mission.

The 27-year-old multi-time world champion said:

“So we've been working on Fightstory since the beginning of this year and it's come a long way. We still have a long long way to go but when people ask me, ‘What is Fightstory? Who is it for?’, really, it's for everyone because my main message is that we are all fighters in our own unique ways. We all have battles that we're facing daily.”

Needless to say, Lee’s cause is a very important one, especially for athletes like herself.

Will ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee ever make a return to MMA?

With her retirement in full swing, it is highly unlikely we will ever see ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee back in action inside the Circle.

After hanging up her gloves for good in September of 2023, it was the end of an era, and new ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand was crowned.

Fortunately for fans, Lee’s younger brother, reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee, is planning on making a full comeback and is expected to see action sometime this year.

This is in addition to another younger sibling, Adrian Lee, making his ONE Championship debut also some time in 2024.