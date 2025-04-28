FREE FULL FIGHT: Bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade shows off his versatility in shutdown of tough Japanese foe

More than four years ago, Fabricio Andrade offered an early glimpse of his future dominance in ONE Championship's bantamweight MMA division by taking a battle-hardened Japanese veteran to his limit.

Ad

This took place in the co-main event of ONE: Unbreakable III, where the Brazilian dynamo pushed the pace against then-No. 2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Shoko Sato from start to finish in their duel held before a spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2021.

Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Andrade, who now reigns as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, delivered a striking clinic, edging out Sato over three tightly contested rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Throughout the contest, the Japanese standout repeatedly shot for takedowns from distance, hoping to drag the fight to the mat. However, Andrade's feared disposition in the stand-up and effect range management kept Sato at bay, neutralizing his wrestling threats.

In the final frame, 'Wonder Boy' landed a sharp elbow that opened a deep gash on Sato's forehead, further tilting the damage metrics in the Brazilian's favor. Ultimately, all three judges saw the encounter for Andrade, sealing his tough-earned victory on the scorecards.

Ad

Two years later, Andrade realized his dream of having a coveted crown in his possession by forcing compatriot John Lineker to quit on his stool in their rematch to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Fabricio Andrade made quick work of Kwon Won Il to successfully win gold

Fabricio Andrade attended to his duties as the divisional kingpin when he reported for duty in front of a sold-out crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in the co-feature attraction of ONE 170 this past January.

Ad

There, it only took him 42 seconds to close the book on his rivalry with Kwon Won Il, folding his South Korean arch-nemesis with a left hook to the ribcage.

Now, fans are keeping a close watch on Andrade's next agenda as the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.