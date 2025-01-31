“Honor to see him work” - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has all the love for bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade

Demetrious Johnson, widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, was left in awe of Fabricio Andrade’s masterful performance at ONE 170 last week.

The legendary 'Mighty Mouse' was among the packed crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, soaking in the electrifying atmosphere from cageside to the rafters.

The night featured 12 thrilling bouts spanning MMA, submission grappling, kickboxing, and Muay Thai, but one fight in particular had Johnson on his feet — Andrade’s jaw-dropping world title defense against Kwon Won Il.

Andrade needed little time to dispatch his South Korean challenger, successfully retaining the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship in emphatic fashion. His clinical finish was a near replica of their first meeting nearly three years ago, where a punishing liver shot crumpled Kwon in agony.

But this time around, Andrade wasted even less time, putting an exclamation mark on the rematch in just 42 seconds.

From the outset, “Wonder Boy” targeted the same body kick that had spelled disaster for Kwon in their previous clash.

Kwon responded with sharp counterpunches, determined not to fall victim to the same fate. However, as he fired back with a hook after blocking a kick, Andrade read him like a book, expertly slipping the shot and unleashing a pinpoint left to the liver.

The Brazilian then swarmed his defenseless foe with follow-up strikes, forcing the stoppage in the opening round.

The moment Andrade stepped out of the circle, Johnson was among the first to greet him, an exchange captured on video and widely shared across social media.

Not long after, the now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion took to Instagram to heap praise on Andrade’s stellar showing, acknowledging the Brazilian’s brilliance at ONE 170:

“[Fabricio Andrade] was on fire in Bangkok!! Amazing bodywork, it was an honor to see him work live.”

Demetrious Johnson gains Rodtang’s stamp of approval

Demetrious Johnson’s trip to Thailand wasn’t just about spectating. The American icon also paid a visit to Looksaikongdin Gym, where he trained alongside Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two went toe-to-toe in a spirited training session, exchanging techniques and testing their skills.

In a show of respect, Rodtang even gave Johnson his blessing to venture into the striking arts — should 'Mighty Mouse' ever decide to step out of retirement.

