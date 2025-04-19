FREE FULL FIGHT: Brazilian knockout superstar Fabricio Andrade is pure power in furious KO of Li Kai Wen

Fabricio Andrade first showcased his potential as a future ONE bantamweight MMA world champion nearly four years ago in his bout against Li Kai Wen.
Both men locked horns on the supporting card of ONE: Winter Warriors II, held behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2021.
Li started strong in the first round, surprising the Brazilian with early takedowns and pressure against the cage fence. The heavy-handed Chinese then launched aggressive flurries, landing hard hooks.
However, Andrade stayed composed. He countered with sharp knees, stiff jabs, and precise left hands. As the opening salvo neared its end, he rocked Li with a punishing knee to the body.
Smelling blood, 'Wonder Boy' poured on offense. When Li dropped his right hand, Andrade capitalized with a thunderous right head kick.
A stunned Li stumbled to the fence, where Andrade followed up with a barrage of punches. A final left hand sent the Chinese crashing to the canvas, prompting the Brazilian to swarm with a flurry of ground strikes for the technical knockout with 19 seconds remaining in the frame.
Fabricio Andrade kept his tight grip on the divisional crown at ONE 170
Fabricio Andrade left no doubt why he is the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion by successfully defending the coveted crown at ONE 170 this past January.
There, 'Wonder Boy' only needed 42 seconds to get the job done against South Korean rival Kwon Won Il in a rematch, delivering a left shovel hook to the ribcage before polishing his opponent off with a volley of punches to secure the stoppage victory.
Now, fans are keeping a close watch on what Andrade is going to do next as the divisional kingpin.