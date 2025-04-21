FREE FULL FIGHT: British slugger Liam Nolan finds the key to knock out South Korea's Kim Kyung Lock in Singapore

Over three years ago, the striking world earned a front-row seat to witness Liam Nolan when he finished South Korean opponent Kim Kyung Lock.

Both men squared off against each other in a 175-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest on the lead card of ONE: Lights Out, held behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2022.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

There, the Englishman only needed 62 seconds to get the job done, recording his very first knockout victory under the promotion's banner.

Nolan exploded out of his corner with purpose the moment the bout began. He unleashed a barrage of heavy punches and sharp elbows on Kim, who struggled to respond effectively.

The Knowlesly Academy representative's calm and calculated approach allowed him to avoid any danger. But as soon as he saw the opportunity to pounce, he drove Kim against the cage fence and delivered a devastating flying switch knee that rocked his foe.

Seeing Kim in a dazed state, Nolan wasted no time, following up with rapid-fire series of knees to the head and body to score the scintillating technical knockout.

Liam Nolan seeks to exact payback on old tormentor at ONE Fight Night 31

Liam Nolan hopes to feel the elation of victory again when he reports for duty on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, he is set to run it back with Spanish rival Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch, happening live in U.S. primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

