“The best is yet to come” - British slugger Liam Nolan vows to regain killer form that made him a prospect to watch

27-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai star 'Lethal' Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom has promised fans a new and improved version of himself ahead of his highly anticipated return to action.

Ad

Nolan was last seen at ONE Fight Night 19 in February of 2024, losing a close three-round unanimous decision to Spanish opponent Nauzet Trujillo. The 27-year-old announced his retirement from the sport shortly after.

But now, 'Lethal' has made the decision to return to the world's largest martial arts organization and give it one more go.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan says he plans on changing his style to a more aggressive and exciting one.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He told the promotion:

"I used to have some amazing fights outside of ONE. People still talk to me about them to this day, but I’ve not quite shown it in ONE to get people talking more about me. I’m sure it’ll come, though. Nolan promises that the best is yet to come."

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see 'Lethal' Liam Nolan back in action in the ONE Championship ring.

Liam Nolan faces Nauzet Trujillo in rematch upon ONE Championship return at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

'Lethal' Liam Nolan is ready to make his way back to the ONE Championship ring to face Spanish rival Nauzet Trujillo.

Ad

The two meet in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Nolan's return to ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.