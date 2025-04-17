“The best is yet to come” - British slugger Liam Nolan vows to regain killer form that made him a prospect to watch

27-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai star 'Lethal' Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom has promised fans a new and improved version of himself ahead of his highly anticipated return to action.
Nolan was last seen at ONE Fight Night 19 in February of 2024, losing a close three-round unanimous decision to Spanish opponent Nauzet Trujillo. The 27-year-old announced his retirement from the sport shortly after.
But now, 'Lethal' has made the decision to return to the world's largest martial arts organization and give it one more go.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan says he plans on changing his style to a more aggressive and exciting one.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He told the promotion:
"I used to have some amazing fights outside of ONE. People still talk to me about them to this day, but I’ve not quite shown it in ONE to get people talking more about me. I’m sure it’ll come, though. Nolan promises that the best is yet to come."
Fans won't have to wait long to see 'Lethal' Liam Nolan back in action in the ONE Championship ring.
Liam Nolan faces Nauzet Trujillo in rematch upon ONE Championship return at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
'Lethal' Liam Nolan is ready to make his way back to the ONE Championship ring to face Spanish rival Nauzet Trujillo.
The two meet in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Nolan's return to ONE Championship.