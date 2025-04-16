“It was an inspiring story” - Liam Nolan thanks Chatri for giving him the motivation to fight again

Returning ONE Championship Muay Thai star 'Lethal' Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom finds himself just a few weeks removed from a highly anticipated return to the ring.

Nolan retired from professional fighting after a February 2024 loss to Spanish rival Nauzet Trujillo. 'Lethal' succumbed via three-round unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video, and announced that he would walk away from competition shortly after.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan revealed that none other than ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had called him earlier this year to motivate him to return to the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 27-year-old said:

"Chatri had just finished ONE 170 and still took the time to reach out and call me the next day. He just asked me what was going on and told me he believed in me. He broke down his story with rising through ONE, and how he started with no money, and how he turned it around. It was an inspiring story."

Needless to say, fans are excited to see Nolan back in action, as the British star has become known for his aggressive, action-packed fighting style.

Liam Nolan to rematch Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

'Lethal' Liam Nolan is ready to resume his promising career and get revenge on the last man to defeat him.

Nolan is set to face Nauzet Trujillo of Spain in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai contest.

The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Nolan's next fight.

