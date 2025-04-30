FREE FULL FIGHT: British superstar Jonathan Haggerty outclasses tough Thai slugger in explosive Singapore showcase

In his final appearance as a flyweight Muay Thai competitor under the ONE Championship banner over three years ago, Jonathan Haggerty made sure to leave a lasting impression.

The Englishman showcased his trademark grit and striking prowess in the co-main event of ONE: Bad Blood, which took place behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There, he shared the Circle with Thai veteran Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter.

Watch the full fight uploaded by the promotion on its official YouTube channel below:

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion set the tone early, unleashing blistering combinations that kept Mongkolpetch on the defensive in the opening round.

However, the Thai hard-hitter bounced back in the second stanza, rocking "The General" with a barrage of punches and kicks during a fierce offensive surge.

The tide turned once again in the third and last frame. Midway through the period, Haggerty sliced open Mongkolpetch's left eye with a sharp right elbow and then ramped up the pressure until the final bell.

Haggerty's relentless pace and clean execution earned him a unanimous decision victory from the judges after three hard-fought rounds.

Jonathan Haggerty open to facing Nabil Anane next

Jonathan Haggerty is thriving in his new weight class, where he currently reigns as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Fresh off a successful world title defense against Chinese sensation Wei Rui at ONE 171 this past February, Haggerty is now setting his sights on a fresh challenge — eager to test the mettle of ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

He said this in an interview with South China Morning Post:

"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him."

