  • FREE FULL FIGHT: British superstar Jonathan Haggerty showcases his tenacious spirit in comeback KO of Felipe Lobo in Bangkok

FREE FULL FIGHT: British superstar Jonathan Haggerty showcases his tenacious spirit in comeback KO of Felipe Lobo in Bangkok

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 19, 2025 08:14 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (left) delivers a left hook on Felipe Lobo [Photo via ONE Championship]
Jonathan Haggerty (left) delivers a left hook on Felipe Lobo [Photo via ONE Championship]

Jonathan Haggerty may be one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet today, but his journey hasn't come without its fair share of challenges that tested his resolve and perseverance.

A prime example of it was when 'The General' put his then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in February 2024.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

youtube-cover
Haggerty opened the bout with a calculated attack, immediately putting Lobo on the back foot through his trademark push kicks and slick switch-hitting combinations.

In contrast, Lobo remained composed, patiently waiting for his chance to unleash his renowned boxing arsenal. The tide turned late in the round when 'The Demolition Man' unleashed a vicious flurry, pinning Haggerty against the ropes and prompting the referee to issue a standing eight-count.

The second stanza turned into an all-out firefight, with both warriors trading bombs at the center of the ring. There, Haggerty found success, stunning his Brazilian foe with a sharp elbow that sent Lobo to the canvas.

However, Lobo showed grit, storming back with heavy punches that had Haggerty momentarily on the retreat, as the two continued their furious back-and-forth exchange.

In the third round, Haggerty completely took over. He dropped Lobo once again — this time with a solid right hand.

Though Lobo courageously returned to his feet, he was clearly on wobbly legs, leaving referee Olivier Coste no choice but to wave off the contest.

Jonathan Haggerty wants to test Nabil Anane's mettle

In the wake of successfully defending the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against Wei Rui this past February, Jonathan Haggerty is now weighing options for his next assignment.

One matchup that piques Haggerty's interest is a potential clash with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

He made this revelation in an interview with South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, it'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him."




