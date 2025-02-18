  • home icon
FREE FULL FIGHT: Burmese legend Aung La N Sang has Denver lit in sublime submission finish of Fan Rong

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:36 GMT
Aung La N Sang produced a wondrous comeback win over Fan Rong in May 2023. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang is nearing the twilight of his career, and he gave ONE Championship fans a vintage showing against Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023.

'The Burmese Python' was in dire straits for a huge chunk of the opening round owing to Fan's sound stand-up game, preventing Aung La N Sang from landing his patented boxing combos.

However, 'King Kong Warrior' shot for a double-leg takedown early in the second round, and the Burmese legend cinched in a deep guillotine choke that forced the Chinese standout to submit at the 48-second mark.

Rewatch Aung La N Sang's comeback win below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Emerging victorious over the Longyun MMA product was a strong display of heart that fans had grown accustomed to seeing whenever Aung La N Sang stepped into the circle.

With a three-fight winning streak in his back pocket, the Kill Cliff FC athlete aimed to extend it to four with a big-time performance over Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver last September. In a shocking turn of events, the undefeated Turkish star put him away via TKO in the second round.

Aung La N Sang promising revenge versus Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171

Aung La N Sang can exact his revenge against Shamil Erdogan when they clash under middleweight MMA rules at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

In a recent interview with Combat Sports Today, the 39-year-old MMA legend declared his intent to make that goal a reality:

"Is Qatar ready for me? That's the question. Nah, I'm excited, man. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be different, for sure."

Watch the entire interview below:

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by C. Naik
