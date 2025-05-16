FREE FULL FIGHT: Champ-champ Christian Lee unloads his entire arsenal in hard-fought Singapore duel against Dagi Arslanaliev

Reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee has a handful of barnburners in his 21-fight ONE Championship career. In October 2019, he produced one of his best performances opposite Dagi Arslanaliev in the finals of the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix.
After experiencing Arslanaliev's wrestling to open the fight, Lee got staggered and dropped midway through the opening round with a right hand. The Turkish star tried to rush Lee, but the latter weathered the storm perfectly. Lee later responded with some heavy ground-and-pound strikes when he gained top position.
That barrage to close out the first round would set the tone for the rest of the bout, with 'The Warrior' trusting greatly in his grappling skills to capture the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship via unanimous decision.
Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Seeing Lee forcibly take the momentum out of Arslanaliev's hands using his grappling was nothing new for longtime ONE fans, since it is a signature strategy of his.
The ground game also played a significant role in his fourth-round TKO of former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Kiamrian Abbasov to capture the then-vacant crown in November 2022.
Christian Lee believes younger brother Adrian is poised for great things
Christian Lee has been instrumental to the blistering start that his younger brother Adrian Lee is currently enjoying in his 3-0 ONE tenure, and he is adamant that 'The Phenom' is bound for glory.
In a recent interview with veteran combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, the Prodigy Training Center head coach and founder stated:
"Oh yeah, absolutely. Adrian is amazing, and the sky's the limit for his potential. He's getting better every day."
Watch the entire interview below: