FREE FULL FIGHT: Champ-champ Christian Lee unloads his entire arsenal in hard-fought Singapore duel against Dagi Arslanaliev

Reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee has a handful of barnburners in his 21-fight ONE Championship career. In October 2019, he produced one of his best performances opposite Dagi Arslanaliev in the finals of the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix.

Ad

After experiencing Arslanaliev's wrestling to open the fight, Lee got staggered and dropped midway through the opening round with a right hand. The Turkish star tried to rush Lee, but the latter weathered the storm perfectly. Lee later responded with some heavy ground-and-pound strikes when he gained top position.

That barrage to close out the first round would set the tone for the rest of the bout, with 'The Warrior' trusting greatly in his grappling skills to capture the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship via unanimous decision.

Ad

Trending

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Seeing Lee forcibly take the momentum out of Arslanaliev's hands using his grappling was nothing new for longtime ONE fans, since it is a signature strategy of his.

The ground game also played a significant role in his fourth-round TKO of former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Kiamrian Abbasov to capture the then-vacant crown in November 2022.

Christian Lee believes younger brother Adrian is poised for great things

Christian Lee has been instrumental to the blistering start that his younger brother Adrian Lee is currently enjoying in his 3-0 ONE tenure, and he is adamant that 'The Phenom' is bound for glory.

Ad

In a recent interview with veteran combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, the Prodigy Training Center head coach and founder stated:

"Oh yeah, absolutely. Adrian is amazing, and the sky's the limit for his potential. He's getting better every day."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.