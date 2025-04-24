FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee explodes into an offensive force in outright mauling of Ok Rae Yoon in Singapore

ONE Championship fans know better than to count out two-sport ONE world champion Christian Lee when his back is against the wall. He delivered a one-sided beatdown in his August 2022 matchup with then-reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon.
Still clearly irked by losing the gold to the South Korean star in a controversial unanimous decision during their September 2021 encounter, Lee wanted nothing more than to provide a definitive ending in their rematch.
'The Warrior' lived up to his pre-fight objectives as his striking was crisper than ever. His efforts bore fruit a minute into the second round, thanks to a slick overhand right that dropped Ok. He then unleashed a barrage of knee strikes to earn the stoppage victory and regain the 170-pound MMA world championship via TKO.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Fans last saw Lee, who also holds the ONE welterweight MMA world championship, compete this past December at ONE Fight Night 26 in defense of the lightweight MMA crown against Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov.
However, their world title tilt ended in a no-contest after the challenger was deemed unable to continue by the ringside physician due to an accidental eyepoke by the double-champ.
Christian Lee shares thoughts on potential Roberto Soldic matchup
Croatian MMA monster Roberto Soldic shot up in popularity among ONE fans for his one-punch knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev this past February, and Christian Lee has some thoughts on 'Robocop'.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee said the following when asked about a possible welterweight MMA world championship defense against Soldic:
"That is exciting. I think he's one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, I would say. So, he's definitely gonna be a tough opponent."
Watch the entire interview below: