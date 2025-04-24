FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee explodes into an offensive force in outright mauling of Ok Rae Yoon in Singapore

ONE Championship fans know better than to count out two-sport ONE world champion Christian Lee when his back is against the wall. He delivered a one-sided beatdown in his August 2022 matchup with then-reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Ad

Still clearly irked by losing the gold to the South Korean star in a controversial unanimous decision during their September 2021 encounter, Lee wanted nothing more than to provide a definitive ending in their rematch.

'The Warrior' lived up to his pre-fight objectives as his striking was crisper than ever. His efforts bore fruit a minute into the second round, thanks to a slick overhand right that dropped Ok. He then unleashed a barrage of knee strikes to earn the stoppage victory and regain the 170-pound MMA world championship via TKO.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans last saw Lee, who also holds the ONE welterweight MMA world championship, compete this past December at ONE Fight Night 26 in defense of the lightweight MMA crown against Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov.

However, their world title tilt ended in a no-contest after the challenger was deemed unable to continue by the ringside physician due to an accidental eyepoke by the double-champ.

Christian Lee shares thoughts on potential Roberto Soldic matchup

Croatian MMA monster Roberto Soldic shot up in popularity among ONE fans for his one-punch knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev this past February, and Christian Lee has some thoughts on 'Robocop'.

Ad

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee said the following when asked about a possible welterweight MMA world championship defense against Soldic:

"That is exciting. I think he's one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, I would say. So, he's definitely gonna be a tough opponent."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.