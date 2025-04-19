  • home icon
FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee steps in on short notice to take on Dagi Arslanaliev for Lightweight MMA Grand Prix strap

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 19, 2025 20:10 GMT
Christian Lee (right) takes down Dagi Arslanaliev [Photo via ONE Championship]
Christian Lee (right) takes down Dagi Arslanaliev [Photo via ONE Championship]

There's one bout in Christian Lee's professional career that truly embodied his moniker, 'The Warrior.'

Already reigning as the ONE lightweight MMA world champion, the Singaporean-American sensation stepped up on short notice to replace an injured Eddie Alvarez and faced Dagi Arslanaliev in the finals of ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix.

This happened on the supporting card of ONE: Century Part I, held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, in October 2019.

Watch the full fight posted by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel below:

youtube-cover
There, Lee put on a masterclass, overwhelming Arslanaliev across three grueling rounds to clinch the world grand prix championship title. The opening frame was tightly contested, with Arslanaliev coming out strong behind heavy combinations of punches. Lee, however, quickly turned the tide by securing takedowns and landing effective ground-and-pound.

By the second round, a fatigued Arslanaliev was at Lee's mercy. The latter seized the opportunity, unleashing a relentless barrage of strikes from the top position.

Lee maintained his dominance in the final stanza, swarming Arslanaliev, who was left largely on the defensive and unable to mount a meaningful offense. All three judges saw the fight in Lee's favor, awarding him the unanimous decision and the silver-plated Grand Prix belt.

Christian Lee leading younger brother to be next world champion

Apart from being the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee now plays an integral role in the promising run of his younger brother, Adrian Lee, under the promotion's banner. Adrian currently holds a record of 3-0, winning all by submission within two rounds.

In an interview with English journalist Nick Atkin, Christian stated that he firmly believes Adrian has the potential to surpass his achievements as a mixed martial artist.

"Adrian is amazing, and the sky's the limit for his potential. He's getting better everyday."
Quick Links

Edited by Subham
