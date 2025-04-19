FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee steps in on short notice to take on Dagi Arslanaliev for Lightweight MMA Grand Prix strap

There's one bout in Christian Lee's professional career that truly embodied his moniker, 'The Warrior.'

Ad

Already reigning as the ONE lightweight MMA world champion, the Singaporean-American sensation stepped up on short notice to replace an injured Eddie Alvarez and faced Dagi Arslanaliev in the finals of ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix.

This happened on the supporting card of ONE: Century Part I, held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, in October 2019.

Watch the full fight posted by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

There, Lee put on a masterclass, overwhelming Arslanaliev across three grueling rounds to clinch the world grand prix championship title. The opening frame was tightly contested, with Arslanaliev coming out strong behind heavy combinations of punches. Lee, however, quickly turned the tide by securing takedowns and landing effective ground-and-pound.

By the second round, a fatigued Arslanaliev was at Lee's mercy. The latter seized the opportunity, unleashing a relentless barrage of strikes from the top position.

Ad

Lee maintained his dominance in the final stanza, swarming Arslanaliev, who was left largely on the defensive and unable to mount a meaningful offense. All three judges saw the fight in Lee's favor, awarding him the unanimous decision and the silver-plated Grand Prix belt.

Christian Lee leading younger brother to be next world champion

Apart from being the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee now plays an integral role in the promising run of his younger brother, Adrian Lee, under the promotion's banner. Adrian currently holds a record of 3-0, winning all by submission within two rounds.

Ad

In an interview with English journalist Nick Atkin, Christian stated that he firmly believes Adrian has the potential to surpass his achievements as a mixed martial artist.

"Adrian is amazing, and the sky's the limit for his potential. He's getting better everyday."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.