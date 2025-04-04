"Sky's the limit for his potential" - Christian Lee says brother Adrian Lee could turn out to be the best of the bunch

Christian Lee may be a current two-division ONE world champion, but he firmly believes that his younger brother, Adrian Lee, has the potential to surpass his achievements.

The Singaporean-American sensation made this bold claim during an interview with English journalist Nick Atkin, following Adrian's stunning 63-second submission victory over Takeharu Ogawa on the supporting card of ONE 172 this past March.

When asked by the reporter whether Adrian is the best athlete to emerge from the Lee fighting family, Christian responded:

"Oh yeah, absolutely. Adrian is amazing, and the sky's the limit for his potential. He's getting better everyday."

Check out Christian Lee's comments below:

Fans and pundits alike would do well to heed Christian's words as since making his professional debut under the ONE Championship banner last year, Adrian has been nothing short of unstoppable.

The 19-year-old prospect from Hawaii left an indelible impression in his first pro outing, submitting Antonio Mammarella with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their lightweight MMA bout at ONE 167 in June 2024.

Adrian upped the ante at ONE 168 three months later, overcoming Denver's hometown support for Nico Cornejo to pull off another rear-naked choke finish — this time, in the very first round.

"The Phenom" then extended his unbeaten streak inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena last month, silencing a partisan crowd by compelling Ogawa to tap out in just over a minute.

Adrian Lee inspired by world champion siblings

Adrian Lee is steadily carving his path toward MMA stardom, following in the footsteps of his accomplished siblings, Angela and Christian Lee, who have already set a high standard for success.

Angela made history in 2016 by becoming the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, successfully defending the crown five times before retiring in 2023.

Meanwhile, Christian continues to reign as the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

In a 2024 interview with ONE Championship, Adrian expressed his gratitude for having his siblings as mentors, guiding him through his own journey in the sport:

"Luckily, I've had all my siblings who've gone through it already, so I've always had their support on all of it."

