FREE FULL FIGHT: Colombian fireball Jordan Estupinan arrives on the big stage in explosive showdown vs Freddie Haggerty

Every young fighter dreams of being involved in a high-profile matchup early in their careers, and Jordan Estupinan got his wish this past January when he fought Freddie Haggerty in his ONE Championship debut.
Happening in the promotion's first numbered card of the year, ONE 170, the Colombian spitfire went toe-to-toe with Haggerty, who had already made a name for himself by finishing all three of his previous opponents, aiming to overwhelm him.
The Muay Thai blue-chippers had an intriguing three-round battle, where Estupinan flaunted his unique striking style, reminiscent of his twin brother Johan. Haggerty did the same, showcasing the grit that his older brother, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, has displayed throughout his career.
The United Kingdom star had his moments, but Estupinan's controlled aggression with a hint of his twin's unorthodox offense gave him the unanimous decision victory.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
The JCFernandez product could not have asked for a better start to his ONE tenure, as it had fans and fighters alike buzzing about his potential to disrupt the perennially stacked ONE flyweight Muay Thai division alongside his brother.
Jordan Estupinan will compete at ONE Fight Night 31
Jordan Estupinan is raring to build on his wildly successful promotional debut with another win, which he will attempt to capture at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. The iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.
The 22-year-old's second opponent under the ONE banner will be stellar Russian striker Ali Saldoev, who announced his arrival in ONE with a second-round knockout of Zakaria El Jamari at ONE 166 in March 2024.
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.