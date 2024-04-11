FREE FULL FIGHT: Denice Zamboanga lays it all on the line in electrifying ONE debut against Jihin Radzuan

How a professional fighter performs in their promotional debut will always be memorable. That was exactly how it played out for ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga in December 2019.

At ONE: Mark of Greatness, Zamboanga stared Jihin Radzuan down from across the circle and was eager to showcase what she's made of.

'Shadow Cat' was already a proven commodity in the eyes of ONE Championship fans as she had won four of her last five contests, with Jihin's most recent win being a submission victory over Zamboanga's compatriot Jomary Torres about five months prior.

Radzuan was out to prove that Zamboanga was not yet ready to step to the big leagues and aimed to get a finish of 'The Menace'. With the event happening in Jihin's home country of Malaysia, the pressure was on for Zamboanga.

Fans were treated to a see-saw battle of top-tier women's atomweight MMA fighters, during which Zamboanga sought to enforce her will on Jihin via her ground game and takedowns.

Though Jihin was able to get back into the fight later on, Zamboanga's superior wrestling and striking allowed her to leave with a unanimous decision victory.

Denice Zamboanga gets first-ever shot at ONE Championship gold

Nearly five years removed from her explosive debut, the 27-year-old Filipina will finally get her long-awaited chance at Stamp Fairtex's ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE 167.

The event will take place on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the challenger's long history with Stamp is bound to make their matchup even more interesting.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Do you believe Denice Zamboanga can upset Stamp at ONE 167? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion