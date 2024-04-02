"I just have to be careful" - Stamp Fairtex doesn't want to be complacent against former teammate Denice Zamboanga

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex knows she cannot take her next opponent for granted, especially since they are former teammates. Underestimating Denice Zamboanga would be a terrible mistake, according to the 26-year-old Thai megastar.

Stamp Fairtex and 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga are set to lock horns at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 7.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Stamp says Zamboanga has evolved as a fighter over the years, and she cannot be taken lightly.

The 26-year-old said:

"I feel like it's a bit difficult. I feel like I know her, but I know she has also changed and improved a lot in the past few years. I feel like I just have to be careful in terms of thinking that I know her."

The two atomweights trained together years ago at Fairtex in Pattaya when Zamboanga was still based in Thailand. They started as chief training partners but soon developed a very close friendship. To this day, the two fighters remain 'besties' despite getting ready to fight one another.

Stamp Fairtex says Denice Zamboanga 'made the right decision' by leaving Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex understands why her friend Denice Zamboanga had to leave Fairtex a few years ago. Although they never really talked about it, the 26-year-old knew deep in her heart that she and her 'bestie' were destined to fight.

Stamp told The MMA Superfan:

"I think to pursue her goal and her dream of becoming the first Filipina world champion, I think she made the right decision to leave Fairtex, because if she didn't, we wouldn't be able to face each other if she's still here."

