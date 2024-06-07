FREE FULL FIGHT: Denice Zamboanga technical back-and-forth against Brazilian brawler Julie Mezabarba in Bangkok

Current number two-rated women's atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga continues to develop and improve her martial arts arsenal, as she displayed during her previous fight against Julie Mezabarba in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

The full fight replay of that intense match of Zamboanga against Mezabarba was reposted by ONE Championship on their official YouTube channel recently, and wrote the video's description with:

"Ahead of top atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga's showdown with Thai-French grappler Noelle Grandjean at ONE 167 on Prime Video, watch "The Menace" put on a show against Brazilian warrior Julie Mezarba at ONE Fight Night 9 in 2023!"

Heading into the match, 'The Menace' was expected to take the fight down the mat because of her solid wrestling skills. Also, this was her approach in her previous bouts.

However, the Filipina MMA star employed a different fight plan as she showcased her much-improved striking repertoire to outstrike her Brazilian opponent and forced her to be the grappler during the match.

The right-hand punch was the money shot for Zamboanga throughout the contest, as she eventually bagged the dominant unanimous decision victory in front of the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd.

Denice Zamboanga looks to extend her win streak to three as she takes on Noelle Grandjean at ONE 167

Zamboanga was supposed to challenge reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in the headliner of the upcoming ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. However, Stamp pulled out of the fight because of an injury she suffered in training.

Fortunately for Zamboanga, a new opponent has stepped in to replace the Thai megastar on the card. She is booked to face Noelle Grandjean in an atomweight MMA showdown and aims to extend her win streak to three.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7.