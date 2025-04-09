FREE FULL FIGHT: Denver-bound Denice Zamboanga claims interim atomweight MMA gold against Alyona Rassohyna

Denice Zamboanga proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that she deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite in ONE Championship when she claimed 26 pounds of gold three months ago.

Ad

'The Menace' clinched the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 27 this past January, thwarting Alyona Rassohyna in the second round to earn the biggest win of her professional career.

Watch the free full fight posted by the promotion on YouTube below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Zamboanga opened the bout with crisp boxing combinations, landing a steady stream of lefts and rights on Rassohyna.

Once the action moved to the mat, Zamboanga showcased her grappling prowess, effectively neutralizing her opponent's attempts to gain control.

In the second stanza, the T-Rex MMA representative took over completely. She brought to the ground and unleashed a barrage of punishing strikes from the top position.

This relentless assault from Zamboanga left Rassohyna unable to defend herself, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in and award the Filipina a scintillating technical knockout victory.

Ad

With this impressive performance, Zamboanga went down in the record books as the first female mixed martial artist from the Philippines to capture a world title under a major promotion.

Denice Zamboanga gets to vie for undisputed supremacy at ONE 173

Denice Zamboanga is set to make her dream foray onto American shores in less than four months from now, with the opportunity to shed the "interim" label once and for all.

Ad

This happens when she squares off with reigning queen Stamp Fairtex in a ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification showdown at the highly anticipated ONE 173, scheduled for August 1 at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.