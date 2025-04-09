FREE FULL FIGHT: Denver-bound Denice Zamboanga claims interim atomweight MMA gold against Alyona Rassohyna

Denice Zamboanga proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that she deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite in ONE Championship when she claimed 26 pounds of gold three months ago.
'The Menace' clinched the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 27 this past January, thwarting Alyona Rassohyna in the second round to earn the biggest win of her professional career.
Watch the free full fight posted by the promotion on YouTube below:
Zamboanga opened the bout with crisp boxing combinations, landing a steady stream of lefts and rights on Rassohyna.
Once the action moved to the mat, Zamboanga showcased her grappling prowess, effectively neutralizing her opponent's attempts to gain control.
In the second stanza, the T-Rex MMA representative took over completely. She brought to the ground and unleashed a barrage of punishing strikes from the top position.
This relentless assault from Zamboanga left Rassohyna unable to defend herself, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in and award the Filipina a scintillating technical knockout victory.
With this impressive performance, Zamboanga went down in the record books as the first female mixed martial artist from the Philippines to capture a world title under a major promotion.
Denice Zamboanga gets to vie for undisputed supremacy at ONE 173
Denice Zamboanga is set to make her dream foray onto American shores in less than four months from now, with the opportunity to shed the "interim" label once and for all.
This happens when she squares off with reigning queen Stamp Fairtex in a ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification showdown at the highly anticipated ONE 173, scheduled for August 1 at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.