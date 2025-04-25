FREE FULL FIGHT: Fabricio Andrade shows a glimpse of his soul-snatching ways in terrifying KO of Jeremy Pacatiw

Fabricio Andrade offered an early glimpse of his future reign as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion more than three years ago when he decisively dismantled a fast-rising Filipino prospect.

This happened when the Brazilian hard-hitter locked horns with Jeremy Pacatiw in a bantamweight MMA bout on the undercard of ONE: Full Circle, which took place behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2022.

Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel below:

In that encounter, Andrade proved exactly why he was seen as a dangerous contender at that time, delivering dominant peformance at the expense of Pacatiw.

Though Pacatiw began the contest on a strong note, 'Wonder Boy' gradually found his groove, peppering his pesky opponent with crisp jabs that began to break the Filipino's pace.

As Andrade's strikes landed with increasing accuracy, his confidence swelled. A perfectly placed body shot visibly hurt Pacatiw, slow him down.

Smelling blood, Andrade unleashed a crushing knee to the midsection just as Pacatiw lunged in with an overhand right. That blow landed flush and dropped 'The Juggernaut' to the canvas in agony.

The referee stepped in moments later, waving off the contest at 1:37 of the first round to award the TKO win in favor of Andrade.

Fabricio Andrade wins most recent outing with body-punch KO

Fabricio Andrade once again knocked out an opponent with a body shot when he successfully defended the ONE bantamweight MMA world title at ONE 170 this past January.

There, he only needed 42 seconds to get the job done against Kwon Won Il in their rematch, folding his South Korean rival with a left hook to the ribcage before polishing him off with follow-up shots on the ground for the stoppage.

