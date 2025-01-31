FREE FULL FIGHT: Felipe Lobo shows his tenacity in gutsy comeback knockout in first showdown against Saemapetch

Brazilian Muay Thai star Felipe Lobo never fails to disappoint whenever ONE Championship fans see his name on the card because of his constant pursuit of a knockout finish. He met their lofty expectations when he fought Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

The heavy hitters cautiously moved around the Circle out of respect for each other's finishing power. Saemapetch struck first by dropping 'Demolition Man' with a vicious left-handed uppercut midway through the second round, which Lobo recovered from.

The Thai hero continued his onslaught in the final frame, but Lobo's decision to go for it all allowed him to turn the momentum in his favor. He eventually knocked out Saemapetch at the 1:56 mark.

Relive Lobo's comeback victory below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

This win marked Lobo's third victory in four fights under the ONE banner. However, 2024 was not as kind to him.

In February, he sought to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from Jonathan Haggerty, who also holds the 145-pound kickboxing gold. He was instead rewarded with a third-round TKO. Lobo closed out 2024 with a unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane in August.

Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch rematch set for ONE Fight Night 28

As fate would have it, Felipe Lobo's opportunity to get back into the win column will see him share the ring again with Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7. The legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

Like the Revolution Muay Thai Phuket product, Saemapetch will have a chip on his shoulder entering their rematch after being on the wrong end of a Nico Carrillo highlight-reel TKO last July.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

