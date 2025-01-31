  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Felipe Lobo shows his tenacity in gutsy comeback knockout in first showdown against Saemapetch

FREE FULL FIGHT: Felipe Lobo shows his tenacity in gutsy comeback knockout in first showdown against Saemapetch

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Jan 31, 2025 10:36 GMT
Felipe Lobo fighting Saemapetch for the first time in April 2023. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Felipe Lobo fighting Saemapetch for the first time in April 2023. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Brazilian Muay Thai star Felipe Lobo never fails to disappoint whenever ONE Championship fans see his name on the card because of his constant pursuit of a knockout finish. He met their lofty expectations when he fought Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

The heavy hitters cautiously moved around the Circle out of respect for each other's finishing power. Saemapetch struck first by dropping 'Demolition Man' with a vicious left-handed uppercut midway through the second round, which Lobo recovered from.

The Thai hero continued his onslaught in the final frame, but Lobo's decision to go for it all allowed him to turn the momentum in his favor. He eventually knocked out Saemapetch at the 1:56 mark.

also-read-trending Trending

Relive Lobo's comeback victory below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover

This win marked Lobo's third victory in four fights under the ONE banner. However, 2024 was not as kind to him.

In February, he sought to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship from Jonathan Haggerty, who also holds the 145-pound kickboxing gold. He was instead rewarded with a third-round TKO. Lobo closed out 2024 with a unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane in August.

Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch rematch set for ONE Fight Night 28

As fate would have it, Felipe Lobo's opportunity to get back into the win column will see him share the ring again with Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7. The legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

Like the Revolution Muay Thai Phuket product, Saemapetch will have a chip on his shoulder entering their rematch after being on the wrong end of a Nico Carrillo highlight-reel TKO last July.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी